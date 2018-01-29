Shelby GT500 clues, Daytona 24 Hours results, SCG Boot confirmed: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Ford is set to revive its Mustang Shelby GT500, and we know the car is coming next year with over 700 horsepower. The Blue Oval may have just dropped a clue indicating that the final figure could be closer to 800 horses, though we won't know for sure until the official numbers are published.

The past weekend saw the 2018 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship kick off in style with the 24 Hours of Daytona. It was a race in which American automakers dominated, and we also saw a 36-year-old record finally broken.

Speaking of American automakers, niche sports car marque Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has announced it's exploring utility vehicles. The company wants to build a modern version of the famous Baja Boot that Steve McQueen raced in the 1960s.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Will the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 come with 772 horsepower?

No. 5 Cadillac DPi-V.R drives to overall victory in 2018 24 Hours of Daytona

SCG explores ultimate utility with Baja Boot-inspired off-roader

2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues

Next-gen Minis could come from China, ride on platform deveoped with Great Wall

NHTSA to investigate Tesla Model S on Autopilot that hit parked fire truck on freeway

Oldest driveable Bugatti stops by Jay Leno's Garage

Net neutrality for cars: BMW's Apple CarPlay subscription could open Pandora's box

Genesis to establish dedicated dealerships

Looking at leases on 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car: how do they stack up?