2019 Kia Forte takes on the Lamborghini Aventador

The 2019 Kia Forte takes some of its design cues from the Kia Stinger sport hatchback. We just saw the new compact sedan in Detroit, but those Stinger cues don't make this a sporty car. Nonetheless, with a new sedan comes competitor comparisons, and Kia isn't backing down from the challenge. In fact, Kia has some unexpected competition lined up. Are you ready to see how the Forte stacks up against the Lamborghini Aventador?

In this video produced by Kia, a red Forte lines up against a yellow Aventador. The venue is a racetrack, and the cars are prepared to do battle. But this isn't a contest focused on speed. In fact, it's barely focused on performance at all, at least not the sort of performance the Aventador is used to. We're here to compare the cars at a standstill and find out about the number of doors, their passenger room, and their cargo space, among other things.

In these practical terms, the Kia Forte trounces the Aventador.

After all, the Forte has four doors instead of two and they swing out instead of up. Inside, it has room for five instead of two, and the trunk has 15.1 cubic feet of cargo space, which is a lot more than the Lambo's 5.3 cubes.

It's only when the Lamborghini is given the chance to exercise its 700-horsepower V-12 engine that we see a metric where the Italian supercar is capable of beating the Forte.

Still, we know this is all tongue-in-cheek, and when the voice-over narrator mentions that you can buy a Forte and an Italian villa with the $400,000 you save choosing the Forte, the point is made that the new Forte looks to be a pretty solid entry in its segment.