2019 Infiniti QX50 gets a price

Infiniti pulled the wraps off the redesigned 2019 QX50 last November during the 2017 Los Angeles auto show. Now the automaker is ready to reveal how much the small luxury SUV is going to cost you if you want one parked on your driveway.

There's a bit of a rewards based curveball, however, as Infiniti is also using the QX50 to roll out a new vehicle reservation program. With this new system comes the chance to earn a few rewards, but more on this later.

The 2019 QX50 will arrive in dealerships in the spring with a starting price of $37,545, including destination. The base model is wisely not called the "Base Model" but instead goes by the moniker QX50 Pure. If you want to jump from front-wheel drive to all-wheel drive then add $1,800 more for a total price of $40,150.

2019 Infiniti QX50 Enlarge Photo

Sitting in the middle of the family is the QX50 Luxe. The front-driver will run you $40,395 while the all-wheel-drive version costs $42,195. Finally, the top tier QX50 is called the Essential version, and if it's truly essential that you have this one you'll need to bring at least $44,345 to the table. Make that $46,145 if you prefer your horsepower sent out to all four wheels.

Speaking of horsepower, all three trim levels are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. This is the VC-Turbo unit that employs variable compression ratios to enable power when needed and strong fuel economy at other times. There's 268 horsepower on tap and Infiniti is estimating that the front-wheel-drive QX50 will see a combined fuel economy of 27 mpg.

Once you've settled on a trim and price, it's time to figure out what sort of award could be in your future. This is a tiered system of which there are three tiers and the first has already been unlocked. Over 4,000 people have reserved a new QX50, while the second and third tiers are unlocked if reservations exceed 8,000 and 12,000 QX50 buyers, respectively.

Infiniti VC-Turbo engine Enlarge Photo

There are three packages to choose from, with each following the three-tier format. Infiniti has separated these into Tech, Audio and Home. The first tier gifts are comprised of either a 2-year Apple music subscription or Bose wireless headphones set or Google Home system. With over 7,800 reservations at this time, the second tier should be unlocked soon. That brings on the second tier rewards which are either an iPad or Bose wireless speaker set or Nest smart thermostat. Finally, if Infiniti manages to hit that 12,000-reservation mark, then those buying the QX50 will receive either an iWatch or Bose wireless headphones set or Nest indoor camera and protection system.

These are all interesting gifts no matter which tier structure you decide to follow. Also, if you're sitting close to the next level you'll probably want to try and convince family and friends to consider the 2019 QX50 as well.

There's a little over 40 days left to try and hit that third tier of gifts, so you'd better start selling others on the idea of owning this new SUV. The reservations can be made at the website www.infinitiusa.com/crossover/2019-qx50/reserve.