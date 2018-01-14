2019 Chevrolet Silverado video preview





Chevy is full of surprises.

Celebrating its 100 year anniversary this year, the automaker rolled out the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado ahead of the 2018 Detroit auto show to compete with the other full-sizers with more fuel-saving features and creature comforts than ever before.

But they didn’t stop there. The new Chevrolet Silverado will feature a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine and 10-speed automatic to continue the Hatfield and McCoy-style feud with crosstown rival Ford.

Chevy is keeping quiet on a lot of the details for the new Silverado, but we have learned a few tasty tidbits from its reveal.

First, alongside the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, traditional 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8s will be offered, both with fuel-saving technology that can shut down up to seven of its eight cylinders for better mileage. A 10-speed automatic is the only transmission available for the turbodiesel and 6.2-liter V-8 to get the biggest boost from the new tech.

There’s more: the bed is wider by nearly seven inches with more tie downs and in-bed storage. There are up to 21 tie-down locations, with 12 of the tie-downs rated at 500 pounds. The wheelbase is 4 inches longer and the truck is 1.6 inches longer overall.

Rear seat passengers get more than 43 inches of leg room, and the top level trucks like the High Country are more luxurious inside.

There are eight trim levels for the Silverado, including the new Trailboss that sports a 2-inch factory lift, chunky tires, and Z71 off road goodies. The 2019 Silverado will be offered in WT, LT, Custom, Custom Trailboss, RST, LTZ, LT Trailboss, and High Country trim levels.

Chevy isn’t telling us much more, not even power specs, but we expect to hear plenty as we approach the summer when the truck goes on sale.

Stay tuned with us as we follow the 2019 Chevy Silverado’s development.

