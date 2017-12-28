When worlds collide: AMG once tuned the Mitsubishi Galant





AMG is well-known as the in-house tuner for Mercedes-Benz. However, it wasn't always that way. Until 1999 AMG used to do its tuning work for any automaker willing to pay. We bet you didn't know that once upon a time the Japanese automaker Mitsubishi was willing to pay for some German tuning. Thus the world got this incredibly obscure 1991 Mitsubishi Galant tuned by AMG.

According to the video above from Pacific Coast Auto, about 500 of the AMG-tuned Galants were built. So, what did AMG do to make the car so special? Many of the upgrades reside under the hood.

Foremost, AMG retuned the stock 4G63 2.0-liter inline-4 engine to rev up to 8,000 rpm and produce 170 horsepower without forced induction. That's just shy of the 195 horsepower in Mitsubishi's own hopped-up Galant VR-4, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution's forefather, which did employ a turbocharger. Unlike the VR-4, though, this AMG-tuned Galant boasts standard front-wheel drive, and a 5-speed manual transmission handles the shifting duties.

AMG also added VR-4-esque body parts, badges, and a wood-trimmed interior for a dash of luxury. The wheels also look typically German, but very time-appropriate for the 1990s.

The AMG-tuned Galant was only offered in Japan and Pacific Coast Auto is importing this car to the U.S. It will go up for sale with around 62,000 miles on the odometer. While it may not be a coveted VR-4, it will surely make for great conversation at the local cars and coffee gathering.