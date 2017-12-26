Porsche owns the 'Ring record for towing

Dec 26, 2017

Porsche is currently king of the Nürburgring, thanks to the bonkers 2018 911 GT2 RS, but the German luxury brand set yet another lap record you may not have heard about. That's because this time it's not about all-out speed and a Porsche 911. Instead, it involves a Panamera Sport Turismo, a tractor, and a trailer.

The brand set a record lap time for quickest around the Nürburgring with a trailer attached. We're not sure how contested that accolade is, but nonetheless, it belongs to Porsche. It wasn't an empty trailer, either, but a vintage Porsche diesel tractor sat inside. The final time was 12 minutes and 6 seconds. The Panamera Sport Turismo reached a top speed of 112 mph in the process, too. Now that's what we call hauling!

That's mighty impressive considering the circuit is 12.9 miles long. The 911 GT2 RS raced around the circuit in just 6:47.3, which smashed the Lamborghini Huracán Performante's old record of 6:52.01. Porsche also claimed the record for fastest rear-wheel drive car with the 911 GT2 RS; the Dodge Viper ACR was the previous king with a 7:01.3.

We don't think manufacturers will rush to take on Porsche's latest record, but we certainly wouldn't mind seeing others take up the gauntlet. Plenty of vehicles could likely match the Panamera Sport Turismo's lap time, but there's no doubt the wagon is one of the more fashionable utility choices on the market. 

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

This minty-fresh 1988 RUF CTR Clubsport is heading to auction This minty-fresh 1988 RUF CTR Clubsport is heading to auction
China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with luxury sedan, electric car China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with luxury sedan, electric car
2019 Mini Hardtop spy shots 2019 Mini Hardtop spy shots
First-ever Alfa Romeo model expected to fetch over $1M First-ever Alfa Romeo model expected to fetch over $1M
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.