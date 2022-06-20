BMW last week unveiled the new GT4 race car based on the latest generation of its M4 coupe.

Like the M4 GT3 race car unveiled last summer, the M4 GT4 has been developed for BMW's customer racing program. The car is priced from 187,000 euros and is available to order for delivery in time for 2023.

The car has been developed to meet regulations for various GT4 competitions held in Asia, Europe and North America, and to keep costs in check, numerous parts from the road-going M4 have been retained, while other parts have been borrowed from the M4 GT3.

Compared to the outgoing M4 GT4, the focus of development for the new generation was not only on creating a faster car but one also more reliable and cheaper to maintain.

2023 BMW M4 GT4 race car

In addition, the ergonomics and electronics have been improved based on feedback from owners of the previous generation. One key upgrade has been the addition of the M Track Cockpit, which makes it possible to check and even change many vehicle settings from the cockpit, thereby minimizing time spent in the garage.

The car is powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 found in the M4 road car, but with peak output dialed up to 543 hp, matching the output of the recently revealed 2023 M4 CSL. However, unlike in the M4 CSL, the transmission in the M4 GT4 loses a gear. It runs a special 7-speed automatic from ZF designed for motorsports. The car also features a Drexler limited-slip differential with separate temperature controlled auxiliary cooling and reinforced driveshafts.

Other upgrades include KW adjustable dampers, H&R adjustable springs, adjustable anti-roll bars (front and rear), adjustable camber up front, adjustable toe and camber at the rear, and adjustable traction control. The interior has also been fully stripped and fitted with a carbon fiber Recaro race seat, plus a Fanatec multi-function steering wheel, and the aforementioned M Track cockpit system.

Because GT4 cars are much closer in spec to the production models on which they are based, they end up being a much more affordable option for drivers compared to the GT3 route. This has led to a surge in demand, with many automakers now offering GT4 cars.