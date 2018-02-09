India's DC unveils sports car with LaFerrari-inspired design

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 DC TCA Enlarge Photo

India’s DC Design used this week’s Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi to showcase a follow-up to the Avanti sports car presented at the same show six years ago.

The new car goes by the name TCA, an acronym for “Titanium Carbon Aluminum,” and it's a more powerful, more polished successor to the Avanti, which admittedly was a little crude by modern sports car standards.

The TCA's design was inspired by the lines of contemporary performance machines, namely the Ferrari LaFerrari which features similar lines when viewed from the rear three-quarter angle. The TCA also sports a black roof and engine cover just like the Italian hypercar.

The TCA rides on an updated version of the mid-engine platform that debuted in the Avanti, with the key modifications being a stretching and widening of the design. It's also possible lightweight materials have been incorporated in the design, as the car's name suggests. The Avanti's structure was all tubular steel.

2018 DC TCA Enlarge Photo

Power this time comes from a 3.8-liter mated to a 6-speed automatic and spinning the rear wheels only. Peak output is 320 horsepower, which is up a decent amount on the 265 hp of the Avanti's 2.0-liter inline-4.

Production is expected to commence at DC Design's facility in Pune, India later this year. Just 299 examples are planned.

DC Design is an industrial design firm headquartered in Mumbai, India. It was founded in 1993 by Indian designer Dilip Chabbria initially to develop accessories for Indian cars, but the company later expanded into coachbuilding and more recently has dabbled with the development of its own cars. If the TCR proves successful, DC Design hopes to follow it up with a high-performance SUV.

For more news from Auto Expo 2018, head to our dedicated hub.