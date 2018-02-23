2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Bentley revealed its redesigned Continental GT last fall at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show and today we have new photos of a prototype for a redesigned Continental GT Convertible.

The lack of camouflage gear suggests the reveal is coming up soon. We're expecting the car to go on sale later this year, as a 2019 model.

Coming as no surprise, the design is pretty much the same as the coupe but differs thanks to its convertible top. A Continental GT coupe can be seen in some of the shots, providing a good contrast of he two designs.

Underneath the pretty sheet metal is the Volkswagen Group's modular platform known as the MSB, which made its debut in the 2017 Porsche Panamera. It brings significant weight savings as well as compatibility with alternative powertrains.

2018 Bentley Continental GT, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo 2018 Bentley Continental GT Enlarge Photo 2018 Bentley Continental GT Enlarge Photo

And underneath the hood sits a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12. It delivers 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque and comes with cylinder deactivation as well as start-stop and coasting capabilities to help save fuel. It's also paired up with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system.

A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 and even a plug-in hybrid option will be introduced to the Continental GT range at a later date. A GT Speed model is also planned and should deliver significantly more than the outgoing model’s 633 hp.

Inside the Continental GT Convertible should be swathes of leather and wood, just like in the coupe. A highlight of the cabin design is the integration of a 12.3-inch infotainment screen as part of a rotating 3-sided display unit that switches between the touchscreen, three analog gauges, and a book-matched piece of wood veneer.

Look for a debut of the handsome drop-top in the coming months.