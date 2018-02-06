2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS leaked

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The 911 GT2 RS may be the top of the 911 pecking order but Porsche hasn't forgotten about the equally drool-worthy 911 GT3 RS.

The German firm has been developing a few tweaks for its naturally aspirated track star, and now the updated car has been revealed via a leak.

The leak comes via Drive, which has since removed the photos from its website although not before they were saved by Motor1.

The most noticeable change to the exterior of the car is the more aggressive front fascia matching the one on the recently updated 911 GT3, which itself borrows the design from Porsche's latest 911 GT3 Cup race car. The rear fascia also sports some tweaks and there appear to be some revisions to the rear wing and ducktail spoiler as well.

2017 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

In addition to the photos, we also have some details regarding the new mechanicals. A 4.0-liter flat-6 remains, though the horsepower has been bumped up by 20 horses to a new total of 520 hp. This was achieved via an increase in revs to a maximum 9,000 rpm, and sees the GT3 RS hit 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, or 0.1 of a second quicker than before.

The rear-wheel-steering system has also been sharpened and a new set of wheels measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches in the rear have been fitted. These wheels are shod with 265/35 and 325/30 tires, respectively. And weight has been reduced thanks to the addition of a lighter engine cover, new carbon fiber shells for the seats, and reduced sound-deadening material.

Drive is still to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Porsche won't add a manual transmission to its updated GT3 RS like it did with the regular GT3, though we're sure these guys will.

Look for the world debut to take place on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. For more coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.