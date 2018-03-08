First production EQ electric car is the Smart EQ ForTwo

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



In the lead up to this week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz said it was planning to present the first production electric car from its new EQ sub-brand for electrified cars.

This got many thinking the automaker would reveal its EQC electric SUV, which is currently doing the rounds in prototype form and is due on sale in 2019.

It turns out, however, that the first electric car is the Smart EQ ForTwo, essentially the former Smart ForTwo Electric Drive with a new name and badge. Also on show in Geneva were the Smart EQ ForTwo Cabrio and Smart EQ ForFour.

All Smart EQ models feature a common powertrain, in this case a single motor mounted at the rear delivering 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. The battery is a 17.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit that offers 99 miles of range on a single charge.

New items include an available 22-kilowatt fast charger that can deliver an 80 percent charge in under 40 minutes. There's also a Smart EQ app that users can use to check vital vehicle information such as current charge level and available charging stations. The app can also be used to adjust the temperature of the car prior to entry.

Smart also announced in Geneva that it is launching a private car sharing app. Called Ready to Share, the owner of a Smart can enter the times when their car will be available and invite friends and colleagues to use it. The friends and colleagues can then book the car via the app and open it with their smartphone. The owner can also specify a Home location where the car needs to be dropped off. Just note that if you plan on using such an app, make sure to let your insurance company know in advance.

