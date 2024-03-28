Lamborghini's logo is getting its first update in more than two decades.

Part of an effort to freshen the Italian automaker's overall corporate identity, the new logo keeps the familiar bull, shield, and Lamborghini script, but in a simplified form.

The new logo will be used on future Lamborghini cars, but the automaker will also use the bull sans shield for "digital touchpoints," such as its website, the company said on Thursday.

Lamborghini is also introducing a new typeface for corporate communications, with a bold sans-serif design the automaker claims is inspired by the "unmistakable lines and angularity" of its cars.

Revised Lamborghini logo - March 2024

Several other automakers have updated their logos recently. Porsche unveiled a new version of its trademark crest in 2023, redesigned with an eye toward digital mediums. Ford quietly introduced a simplified version of its logo on the 2024 F-150. Buick, Nissan, and Volkswagen have also debuted revised logo designs recently. Like Lamborghini, these redesigns have largely focused on simplifying familiar logos, rather than completely changing them.

Lamborghini did not say when its new logo will start appearing on new vehicles, but the continuing refresh of the automaker's lineup will provide several opportunities to introduce it. A plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán is expected to arrive later this year, followed by an updated version of the Urus expected to use a similar plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The plug-in hybrids will be followed in 2028 by Lamborghini's first EV, an electric GT previewed by the Lanzador concept that debuted at 2023 Monterey Car Week. An electric SUV is also planned for 2029.