Hispano Suiza will launch the next evolution of its Carmen electric hypercar in June, the historic Spanish marque announced on Monday.

The new version is called the Carmen Sagrera, and teaser footage revealing a large rear wing made from carbon fiber suggests the car has been honed for the racetrack.

Hispano Suiza has also confirmed a more efficient battery with a capacity of 103 kwh replaces the 80-kwh unit fitted to the existing Carmen. The company estimates the current battery can cover up to 250 miles on a charge, and the new battery will likely have a higher estimate given its larger capacity.

The Carmen made its debut in 2019 with a peak output of 1,000 hp. A more hardcore version known as the Carmen Boulogne was launched in 2020, boasting an extra 100 hp. No word on how much horsepower the Carmen Segrera will have.

The Carmen was developed in partnership with fellow Spanish company QEV Technologies, a supplier involved in development of electrification for production cars and the world of racing. The car features a carbon-fiber monocoque structure to help keep it stiff and light, and with its 1,000-hp output can sprint to 60 mph from rest in under three seconds. Top speed is capped at 155 mph.

Production is extremely limited. Just 14 examples of the Carmen were built, plus five more Boulognes. Hispano Suiza hasn't said how many Sagreras will be built.

The new Carmen Sagrera's reveal will mark the 120th anniversary of the founding of Hispano Suiza, and its name is also a nod to the La Sagrera district of Barcelona, where Hispano Suiza opened a factory in 1911.

The original Hispano Suiza ceased building cars in 1946, but the company was revived late last decade by Miguel Suqué Mateu, the great grandson of Damián Mateu, one of the co-founders of the original company. The Carmen is the first car from the modern company.