Honda used this week's 2024 CES in Las Vegas to launch the 0 (zero) series of electric vehicles. The automaker marked the launch with the reveal of a pair of concepts, one of which, dubbed the Saloon, is due to spawn a production version that will be on sale by 2026, including in the U.S.

VinFast used CES to present the VF Wild electric truck concept. It's a midsize offering with handsome styling and a flexible midgate that enables the bed length to extend from five to eight feet. The Vietnamese company hasn't mentioned whether production is planned, though.

Mullen revealed the Five RS at CES. With more than 1,000 hp on tap, the electric compact crossover promises to match the performance of the Tesla Model S Plaid, though its price tag may also come in at more than double what the Tesla costs.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

