Subaru has launched hotter versions of its WRX and BRZ for 2024 in the form of the WRX TR and BRZ tS, and we've just spent time in both cars driving around Sicily, in an attempt to relive the glory days of the Targa Florio. The skies were dull and gray but the two cars shined, especially as the rain started to fall.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R has been updated for 2024, and Ford has delivered the power figure just in time for Christmas. The performance pickup now has more power than its Ram 1500 TRX rival, which incidentally is going away after 2024.

Mini has a redesigned Cooper hatch on its way for 2025, and depending on the market buyers will be able to choose between gas and electric powertrains. This will extend to the high-performance John Cooper Works grade, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

