Chile's Ojos del Salado is the world's tallest volcano, with its summit measuring in at 22,615 feet. Endurance racing driver Romain Dumas has now taken a Porsche 911 close to the summit, and in the process has set an altitude record for a climb achieved by a wheeled vehicle.

AMG's first take on the new Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class has been revealed as the 2024 CLE 53. It packs a mild-hybrid powertrain good for 443 hp, but this isn't AMG's most powerful CLE-Class member on the drawing board. A CLE 63 is still in the works, and will likely pack a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Ken Block has starred in one final installment of the Gymkhana series of videos, a series he created back in 2008 when he uploaded a video of himself doing some practice for an upcoming rally race. The latest video sees the late rally driver and co-founder of DC Shoes driving Audi's S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron through the streets of Mexico City.

