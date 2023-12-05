The 2024 Lucid Air debuted with a reshuffled lineup and a lower price of entry. The base price of an Air Pure drops $5,000 to $78,900 as all-wheel drive is dropped for rear-wheel drive. Getting a dual-motor all-wheel-drive Air now requires stepping up to the Touring model, which costs $87,400. The Sapphire model tops the range at $250,500.

We discussed the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 nominees that didn't make it to the final cut. While the list of contenders started at nearly 30 vehicles, the finalists list was whittled down to just five after animated discussions. From being overwhelming to overshadowed, some of these vehicles are winners that just didn't stand out in the crowded field.

Ford filed a trademark application for the name "Lightstream." The filing hints the nameplate could be used on a future EV, though it's unclear which model or vehicle type. There's a decent chance the nameplate could be used on either the upcoming T3-based pickup truck or three-row crossover SUV, which will both debut in 2025.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

