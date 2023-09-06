Toyota revealed an SUV carrying its ultra-exclusive Century nameplate. For the uninitiated, the original Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan used primarily by dignitaries. Hallmarks include a powerful engine, acres of room, and the ultimate in Toyota quality, and those same traits have been carried over to the SUV.

Dodge revealed its 2024 Durango, and included in the range is the SRT Hellcat powered by the familiar supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. The 710-hp engine bows out of production later this year, which means the 2024 model year is almost certain to be the last for the Durango's SRT Hellcat variant.

Polestar revealed a supercar concept that looks like a sports prototype race car from the future. It was designed based on the three winning designs of Polestar's annual design contest, and sadly it isn't a preview of any future production model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

