Volvo is the latest automaker to announce plans to provide its customers with access to Tesla's vast network of chargers, including more than 12,000 high-speed Superchargers.

Volvo on Tuesday said it reached a deal with Tesla that will enable owners of its electric vehicles to use Tesla chargers located across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada starting in the first half of 2024.

Owners will need to use an adapter when charging at a Tesla station but starting in 2025, Volvo will install Tesla's propriety charging connector, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), in its EVs sold in North America. In that case, owners wanting to use the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector Volvo currently relies on will need an adapter, though Tesla is adding support for the CCS connector at some of its charging locations.

Owners will be able to find Tesla chargers in the Volvo Cars app. The app provides real-time information on availability of chargers and also enables owners to pay for the charging session, meaning separate accounts won't be necessary.

2025 Volvo EX30

“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” Jim Rowan, Volvo's CEO, said in a statement.

Volvo's current EV fleet consists of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compact crossover duo, but the automaker plans to start sales of the EX90 mid-size SUV and EX30 subcompact crossover in 2024.

Ford, General Motors, and Rivian have all made similar deals with Tesla to use its charging network, and in the case of Ford and GM have also announced plans to adopt the NACS connector for their vehicles in North America. Hyundai and Stellantis have indicated that they may also follow suit.