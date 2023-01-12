The 2023 Lexus RC lineup debuted with a price point of $45,470. The headlining changes include the return of the RC F Track Edition and a new F Sport Appearance Package, which adds a two-tone exterior with a black hood and roof along with dark-finish 19-inch Enkei wheels.

The livery for the Cadillac V-LMDh race car made its online debut ahead of its race debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The field of three cars each feature a different color livery from the V-Series logo including gold, blue, and red.

The 2024 Jaguar F-Type marks the end of the road for the British automaker's sports car. For the model's final year a special-edition F-Type 75 will be available as a coupe or convertible in standard or more potent R grades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

