BMW's X1 compact crossover has been redesigned for 2023, and it's about to spawn a new performance grade that will likely be labeled an X1 M35i. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the hot crossover, which looks to feature design details normally found on BMW's M cars.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG One is now the fastest production car around the Nürburgring, by a significant margin. But what makes the feat all the more impressive is that it was achieved on a damp track, meaning the car could potentially go even quicker.

Alpine is considering launching in the U.S., according to the CEO of its Renault parent. Key to any U.S. launch will be larger vehicles than what the French performance marque typically develops, and apparently two are already in the planning for launch in the second half of the decade.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Honda Passport review

EV startup Aehra unveils SUV penned by Aventador designer

Over 40,000 Tesla vehicles recalled for steering issue

Volvo teases new electric crossover due in 2023

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross review

Bigger, more high-tech Honda Accord arrives for 2023

1000-mile Aptera solar EV will get Italian carbon-fiber body