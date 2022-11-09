Volvo has revealed a mid-size electric SUV dubbed the EX90. Despite the similar size and positioning, the EX90 isn't a replacement for the top-selling XC90 but an electric alternative. It's due to start deliveries in early 2024 and will be built alongside the related Polestar 3 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Porsche's CEO confirmed plans for an electric 718 earlier this year and now the first prototype has been spotted. The prototype is for a 718 Boxster convertible but an electric 718 Cayman coupe should also be in the works. Both models will feature technology and styling shared with Porsche's Mission R concept from 2021.

Another Porsche in the headlines today is the new 911 Dakar. This is an off-road-ready version of the iconic sports car, which Porsche will present for the first time at this month's 2022 Los Angeles auto show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

