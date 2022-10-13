The Polestar 3 has finally landed, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start in mid-2024 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sony has shown off a couple of concept cars in recent years, and now it has announced the formation of a joint venture with Honda to build and sell EVs. The first EV from the joint venture will start deliveries in 2026 and will be built at a plant in North America.

French performance marque Alpine has unveiled a dramatic hypercar concept called the Alpenglow. While it isn't bound for production, the Alpenglow previews design elements bound for future Alpine road cars, as well as the brand's upcoming LMDh racer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

