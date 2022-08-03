Alex Albon has impressed Williams enough since joining at the start of 2022 to sign a new multi-year contract with the squad. The length of the contract wasn't mentioned by Williams in its announcement made on Wednesday.

Albon started his F1 career in 2019 with Red Bull Racing feeder team Toro Rosso, which today races as AlphaTauri. He was promoted the following year to Red Bull, replacing Pierre Gasly. However, he was replaced at Red Bull by Sergio Perez in 2021 and spent the remainder of the season as a test and reserve driver.

Since joining Williams, Albon has managed to outshine teammate Nicholas Latifi whose current contract expires at the end of 2022. Albon has scored all of the team's points this season via a 10th place finish at the Australia Grand Prix and ninth at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. Williams hasn't said whether it plans to retain Latifi or replace him.

“I am really excited to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year,” Albon said in a statement. “The team has made some strong gains this year and it’s exciting to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”

Meanwhile over at Alpine, the team is still on the hunt for a driver to replace Fernando Alonso who is leaving the squad at the end of 2022 to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin. In a surprise twist, Alpine on Tuesday named Oscar Piastri as Alonso's replacement, though the young Australian, who won the Formula 2 title in 2021 and is managed by fellow Australian driver Mark Webber, has denied he will be driving for the team.

Even though Alpine has provided financial support to Piastri and allowed him to test with the team, it's rumored he has an option with another team. Stay tuned.