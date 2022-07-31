A handful of Jaguar and Land Rover stunt cars from the James Bond film "No Time To Die" will be auctioned off by Christie's in London on September 28, with some of the sales benefiting charity causes.

The lots include a Land Rover Defender 110 used during an off-road chase scene. One of 10 Defenders used in the movie, it bears the significant VIN ending in 007. It's expected to sell for between 300,000 and 500,000 British pounds (approximately $365,353 to $608,922), with the sale benefitting the British Red Cross.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport in James Bond 007

A second Defender 110 will be auctioned off as well, although it doesn't appear to be one of the stunt cars. It's listed as a V8 Bond Edition, a limited edition inspired by the "No Time To Die" Defenders. Just 300 were built for global consumption, and this one is expected to sell for the equivalent of $243,569 to $365,353. That sale will benefit conversation charity Tusk.

In addition to the Defenders, one of six Range Rover Sport SVR stunt cars used to film "No Time To Die" will cross the block, with a pre-auction estimate of $97,427 to $146,141. This is the outgoing-generation Range Rover Sport, not the recently unveiled third-generation model. But because it's the SVR, it packs a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 producing 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Jaguar XF in James Bond 007

Finally, a Jaguar XF stunt car is expected to bring between $60,895 and $85,253 at the auction. This is one of two of the sedans used in the pre-credits scene, driven by bad guys chasing down 007 and his Aston Martin DB5.

Speaking of the DB5, none of those stunt cars built for "No Time To Die" are included in this auction, nor are the 1974 Aston Martin Vantage V8, DBS Superleggera, or Valhalla supercar that appeared briefly in the movie, as this is purely a JLR affair. Maybe next time.