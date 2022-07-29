The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release.

That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.

In place of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that powered the previous SL 450 base model, the AMG SL 55 uses AMG's ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. It produces 469 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, pushing the SL 55 from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 183 mph, according to Mercedes.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55

Mercedes also offers an AMG SL 63 variant with an uprated version of the twin-turbo V-8 good for 590 hp and 577 lb-ft of torque. Starting at $179,150, it costs about $25,000 more than the last SL 63 model, which was offered in 2019. It knocks the 0-60 mph time down to 3.5 seconds and raises the top speed to 196 mph. Both SL models use the same 9-speed automatic transmission.

Other markets will also get the AMG SL 43, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and mild-hybrid system, but it hasn't been confirmed for the U.S.

The two U.S.-market SL models also both get Touring and Performance trim options. The Touring trim includes features like massaging front seats, a Burmester surround-sound system, and an 11.9-inch infotainment display. SL 63 models add standard augmented reality navigation and active suspension.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55

The Performance trim adds a front-axle lift system, while SL 55 models get the active suspension and the AMG Dynamic Plus package that comes standard on the SL 63, which adds a Race drive mode, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and yellow brake calipers.

Other options include AMG Aerodynamics, Exterior Carbon, Exterior Chrome, Night, and Extended Night appearance packages, two soft-top color options, and 12 paint colors. The SL is available with 20-inch and 21-inch wheels with multiple styles, and customers can also choose from multiple hues of nappa leather upholstery.

At least one more SL variant is in the works. Mercedes has confirmed a Maybach SL as part of a shift toward high-end luxury vehicles, but hasn't said when this more luxurious SL will appear.