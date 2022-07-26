The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be unveiled on Aug. 17, the automaker confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

Following Porsche tradition, the RS will be a more hardcore version of the 911 GT3, which debuted in updated 992-generation form last year. Porsche's teaser image and our spy shots show additional vents in in the hood and front fenders, as well as a more aggressive front splitter, new side skirts, and a much larger rear wing.

A GT3 RS prototype spotted testing at the Nürburgring last month wore Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring 265/35R20 up front, and what appeared to be 325/30R21 at the rear. Those tires were mounted to center-lock wheels, and huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors were visible behind them.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect the GT3 RS to use a 4.0-liter flat-6 and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission derived from the standard GT3. Output should surpass the base GT3's 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque.

While the GT3 is closely related to the 911 GT3 Cup race car, the GT3 RS is related to the more extreme GT3 R racer. Porsche teased a new GT3 R based on the 992 body shell earlier this month. It's expected to debut later this year as the middle tier of 911 race cars, sitting between the GT3 Cup car and the 911 RSR used by top-level pro teams.

Porsche said its race cars inspired the new 911 GT3 RS, which is expected to arrive in time for the 2023 model year. We'll find out exactly how much racing DNA made it into the latest GT3 RS next month. Stay tuned.