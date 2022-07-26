General Motors is offering 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 buyers a financial incentive to keep their cars rather than flipping them for a profit.

In an email to customers first spotted by CorvetteBlogger.com, GM dangled 500,000 My Chevrolet Rewards points—valued at $5,000—to Z06 buyers who keep their cars for at least 12 months from the date of purchase.

Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins confirmed the deal and email to Motor Authority. More specifics will be detailed surrounding the program closer to the Z06's launch later this year.



2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

While not cash, My Chevrolet Rewards points can be redeemed for parts and accessories at Chevy dealerships, as well as service visits and OnStar data plans.

The email was sent out shortly after GM confirmed pricing for the Z06. It will start at $106,395 (including destination) for the base 1LZ coupe and $113,895 for the 1LZ convertible. Order books open July 28, and production is scheduled to start later this summer.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Those six-figure prices buy what is likely to be the most track-capable production Corvette yet, with a jewel of an engine. The LT6 5.5-liter V-8 develops 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque without forced induction. And thanks to a flat-plane crank, it can also rev to 8,600 rpm. It's also likely to have a short lifespan within the brand, in non-electrified form at least, as Chevy is moving toward hybrid and all-electric Corvette models.

The LT6 should also make the 2023 Z06 an instant collectible, and with so many other new models getting flipped, it's not surprising that GM would try to incentivize owners to keep their cars. But will $5,000 in rewards points be enough to do that?