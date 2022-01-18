Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, grandson of Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche, is best known as the designer of the 911, but his artistic vision extended far beyond the world of cars. That's because in 1972 he established Porsche Design, an independent (though today owned by Porsche) design studio which would ultimately bring iconic and trend-setting style to the world of consumer goods.

To celebrate this year's 50th anniversary of the founding of Porsche Design, Porsche has launched the special 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design. It's based on the 2022 911 Targa 4 GTS, and is limited to 750 units worldwide.

The car features unique design elements inspired by the first product penned by Porsche Design, the Chronograph 1, which notably was among the first watches to be completely black. As a nod to this, the special 911 is also finished in black and is augmented with elements in a dark satin finish, for instance the center-lock wheels borrowed from the 911 Turbo S, the Targa bar, and Porsche Design logos.

Special 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design

Interior touches include a numbered badge on the dash, Ferdinand Alexander Porsche's signature on the center console lid, headrests with a “50 Years Porsche Design” script, and a unique seat trim with a checked pattern in black and gray.

Power comes from the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 fitted to most 911 variants, and it is sent to all four wheels. Like in all GTS grades, the engine spits out 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic but buyers can opt for a 7-speed manual at no additional cost. The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system and Sport Exhaust kit are also included as standard.

Pricing for the 2022 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design is set at $197,200, including a $1,350 destination charge. As a bonus, each of the cars come with a special Chronograph 1 – 911 50 Years of Porsche Design watch.