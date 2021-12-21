David Brown Automotive has delivered the first of its Mini Remastered, Oselli Edition to a customer in Scandinavia and says buyers in North America, Asia and elsewhere in Europe will receive their cars “imminently.”

Brown Automotive announced the hot-rodded cars in May, saying they would be “the ultra-performance focused iconic city car” and would have “a dual personality… just as comfortable on city streets as it is on the racetrack.”

The cars are hand-built at Silverstone and then go to Buckinghamshire where Oselli Engineering does the engine tuning.

Only 60 examples are planned, that figure based on the 60th anniversary of the Mini in 2019.

The car delivered to the owner in Scandinavia is a 4-seater in Carbon Grey and Heritage Green and has a special “number-delete” grille, rear and interior. It rides on 13-inch wheels finished in Graphite color.

Brown said the cars are available in 2- or 4-seat configuration with leather and Alcantara interiors and in left- or right-hand drive. It also notes that exterior graphics are hand-painted rather than applied decals. It said each car involves 1,400 hours of labor.

