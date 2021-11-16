The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing both have a number of Easter eggs sprinkled throughout their cabins. While it does take away some of the fun of discovering them, Cadillac on Monday explained a few of them.

Both sedans are available with manual or paddle-shifted automatic transmissions. On manual cars, the blanking panels where the paddle shifters would otherwise be located are decorated with laser etched maps of General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds and Warren Tech Center. Those two Michigan sites are where development work for most GM vehicles—including the V-Series Blackwing models—took place.

Other Easter eggs include a Mondrian pattern on the underwing of each car and a V-Series logo on the air strakes that are part of the optional Carbon Fiber 1 Package. That's not a complete list however; Cadillac said it will leave the rest for owners to find.

Cadillac V-Series Blackwing Easter eggs

The Blackwing sedans also get some callouts to their limited-production status. Each car gets a serialized plaque on the steering wheel, while the first 250 of each model will be Collector Series cars with special plates on the sills and B-pillars. Each sill plate has the signature of a member of the V-Series development team, while the B-pillar plate corresponds to each car's serialized steering wheel, per Cadillac.

The CT4-V Blackwing has a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 making 472 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque, while the CT5-V Blackwing has a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 producing 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. Note that these two sedans are separate from the non-Blackwing CT4-V and CT5-V, as well as the discontinued 4.2-liter twin-turbo Blackwing V-8 used in the CT6 sedan.

Both Blackwing sedans are on sale now. The CT4-V Blackwing starts at $60,985 and the CT5-V Blackwing starts at $85,985. Both prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge.