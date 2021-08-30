Sunday saw the running of the 2021 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps cut dramatically short due to heavy rain throughout the day.

The race ended up being just two parade-style laps behind the safety car, leaving the majority of the results to be determined on the basis of Saturday’s qualifying results. As such, polesitter Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing was declared the winner, followed by Williams' George Russell in second with a maiden podium and Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton in third. Just half points were delivered toward the championship.

With heavy rain falling continuously, the start of the race was incrementally delayed. The three-hour window for the race was temporarily stopped at 5:00 pm local time, before a further delay of over an hour.

The race then officially started at 6:17 pm with two formation laps behind the safety car, but the poor conditions convinced organizers to wave the red flag and suspend the start procedure. With no let up from the rain, the race was ultimately called off at 6:44 pm.

There was some action. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez aquaplaned off the track and had contact that caused suspension damage prior to the start. Had the race begun at its scheduled time, he would not have been able to compete, but the long rain delay allowed his team to prepare his car and have it ready for the official start, though he was still classified near the end of the field.

With only half points awarded, Hamilton still maintains his lead in the 2021 Drivers' Championship with a tally of 202.5 points. Verstappen has narrowed the gap and now sits in second with 199.5 points. McLaren's Lando Norris is third with 113 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes leads with 310 points, versus the 303 of Red Bull and 169 of McLaren. The next race on the calendar is the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Below are the full results from the 2021 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

2) George Russell, Williams

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG

4) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

5) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

6) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

10) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

11) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

12) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-Benz AMG

13) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

14) Lando Norris, McLaren

15) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

16) Mick Schumacher, Haas

17) Nikita Mazepin, Haas

18) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

19) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

20) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin