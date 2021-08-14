This week we had the chance to slide behind the wheel of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac's true successor to the CTS-V. The new super sedan is the most powerful Caddy to date, and unlike much of the competition, it offers up a standard 6-speed manual.

2022 Nissan Frontier

We also tested the 2022 Nissan Frontier this week. In addition to offering plenty of charm, the redesigned mid-size pickup's ride, technology, and style have all improved dramatically, making it the best all-around contender in its segment.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Another pickup we tested was the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. The new unibody pickup combines elements of car, truck, and crossover into a fun adventure vehicle, though don't expect to get serious work done with it.

2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition and 1964 Ford GT40 prototype GT/105

The Ford GT bows out after 2022, and included in the final run will be a Heritage Edition model. The Heritage Edition honors the earliest Ford GT40s, specifically the 1964 prototype bearing chassis number GT/105.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider

Another limited-edition model in the headlines this week was Aston Martin's new Valkyrie Spider, of which just 85 examples will be built. Aston Martin unveiled the open-top hypercar at 2021 Monterey Car Week to mark 70 years of sales in the U.S.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Also in Monterey this week was a modern Lamborghini Countach based on the Aventador platform. It features a screaming V-12, supercapacitor hybrid system, and throwback styling that still seems futuristic. Only 112 will be built.

Audi Sky Sphere concept

Audi has a trio of concepts previewing the design language and technologies we can look forward to in the automaker's upcoming electric vehicles. The first of these, a sports car with a configurable wheelbase and hidden steering wheel, was unveiled this week.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, Alfa Romeo is close to launching the first of two new crossovers in the works. The first is a compact offering based on the Tonale concept unveiled in 2019, and we spied a prototype this week.