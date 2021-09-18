Despite an $8.9 million price tag, the Bugatti Centodieci is already sold out. So one person decided to make their own, albeit a bit smaller, and using wood.

Documented in multiple videos on the YouTube channel "ND - Woodworking Art," the mini Centodieci (it looks to be about the size of a child's Power Wheels car) was carved out of wood like the sculptures you see at craft fairs and roadside gift shops.

This isn't the first car build featured on the channel. You can also check out a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta and BMW 328 Homage concept, plus videos of wooden iPhones and machine guns.

The Centodieci can move under its own power, thanks to a small electric motor, and captures key details of the full-size version, including stacked exhaust tips, a large rear spoiler, and an intricate front end featuring the Bugatti grille flanked by blade-like horizontal elements.

Unveiled during 2019 Monterey Car Week, the real Centodieci is a tribute to the Bugatti EB110, the product of a brief attempt to revive Bugatti in the 1990s before the brand was bought by the Volkswagen Group. That Bugatti revival, helmed by Italian businessman Romano Artioli, was unsuccessful, but the EB110 was one of the most impressive supercars of its day, and it brought the Bugatti name back from the dead.

"Centodieci" means "110" in Italian, referencing the EB110 name, which in turn commemorated the 110th birthday of company founder Ettore Bugatti. The car is based on the Bugatti Chiron, but with different bodywork inspired by its 1990s namesake, and a W-16 engine producing 1,577 hp—97 hp more than the Chiron. Development work is still ongoing, but Bugatti expects to deliver the first of the 10 customer cars in 2022.