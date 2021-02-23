California-based Gunther Werks has chosen the 993-generation Porsche 911 as its canvas for customization. Its latest remix of the last air-cooled 911 is a retro-looking 993 Speedster.

Gunther Werks followed the Porsche template for a speedster by chopping off the roof and adding fairings behind the rear seats, along with a cut-down windshield (which can be deleted at the buyer's request). Extra bracing beneath the bodywork helps make up for the structural rigidity lost when removing the roof, and a roll cage and roll hoops were installed to protect the occupants. A fabric roof stows underneath the rear fairing.

Other modifications include flared fenders, a rear ducktail spoiler, a redesigned front bumper (in carbon fiber), aluminum mirrors and door handles, and 3D-printed Inconel exhaust tips. The car rides on center-lock Fuchs-style alloy wheels.

Like Gunther Werks' 993 coupe, the Speedster is powered by a 4.0-liter flat-6 supplied by Rothsport Racing. The company hasn't released specifications, but that engine makes 435 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque in the Gunther Werks coupe.

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 Speedster

The interior features a gauge cluster made from a single piece of aluminum, housed in a carbon-fiber dashboard. The seats are carbon fiber as well, and Gunther Werks also repositioned the pedals for better ergonomics.

Gunther Werks only plans to build 25 Speedsters, with production scheduled to start in 2022. The company hasn't discussed pricing, but the Speedster could command a premium over the coupe, which was priced around $525,000.

Still, this is probably the best opportunity to own a 993 Speedster. Porsche only built two official 993 Speedsters—one for Jerry Seinfeld, and one for Ferdinand "Butzi" Porsche, son of company founder Ferry Porsche. The automaker has perennially revived the Speedster as a special edition for various 911 generations, most recently with the 991 generation.