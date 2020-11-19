The latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class has spawned its Maybach variant. The extra-posh version comes with 5.5 inches of extra legroom in the back, as well as the option of a two-tone paint finish. There's only a V-8 at present but we hear a V-12 is coming.

Audi's upcoming Q4 E-Tron has been spotted again, and the latest prototype has dropped a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier testers. This is Audi's version of the recently revealed Volkswagen ID.4, and it's expected to debut with a dual-motor powertrain good for 302 horsepower.

Lamborghini unveiled a new track-focused Huracan. Dubbed the STO, the car is a homologation-style special derived from the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, with reduced weight and improved aero boosting performance rather than an increase in horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

