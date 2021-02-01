McLaren's newest supercar, the Artura, is almost set for its world debut.

Thanks to Motor1, we now know the Artura will be revealed on February 16 via a livestream kicking off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can register to watch the livestream at this link.

What's the Artura? It's only the first ground-up design for McLaren since the 12C a decade ago, with the car's carbon-fiber tub, internal-combustion engine and hybrid technology all new. This is major as every previous McLaren has used some variation of the carbon tub that debuted with the 12C.

Teaser for McLaren Artura due in early 2021

The Artura won't be the next instalment in McLaren's entry-level Sports Series family as previously thought. Instead, it will be a proper supercar expected to sit between the GT and 720S. The Sports Series has reached the end of the road with the limited-production 620R, McLaren has confirmed.

Prototypes for the Artura have been spotted for a while. The design will be evolutionary, so don't expect anything crazy like the recent Speedtail and Sabre special editions. Judging from our spy shots of prototypes, the Artura will take most of its influences from the GT.

Residing under the body is the new MCLA (McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture) monocoque structure. This carbon-fiber tub replaces the MonoCell which debuted in the 12C and has been revised to fit the rest of McLaren's lineup. The carbon construction will set the Artura apart from rivals at Ferrari and Lamborghini which continue to rely on aluminum construction for their lower-level models.

The MCLA has been designed from the outset to support hybrid powertrains. In the Artura, there will be a new powertrain referred to as the HPH (High-Performance Hybrid) by McLaren. It will consist of a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-6 paired with a single electric motor. The V-6 will deliver top-end power similar to McLaren's V-8 while the electric motor will add low-end torque, according to McLaren. There will also be enough battery capacity to provide what McLaren describes as a “medium” range of electric-only driving, suggesting the HPH will be a plug-in hybrid setup.

We're now just weeks out from the reveal, so stay tuned. Sales are expected to start in the first half of 2021.

While the rollout of the Artura appears to be on schedule, McLaren is expected to slow the launch of other models due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic fallout.