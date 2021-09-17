Hyundai is close to revealing an electric sport sedan based on 2020's stunning Prophecy concept. It will go by the name Ioniq 6, and we have revealing spy shots of a prototype.

Ford's F-150 Lightning is now in pre-production and the first customer examples should be rolling off the line soon. Ford has over 150,000 reservations for the electric pickup truck and is doubling production capacity as a result.

EPA-rated range estimates for the Lucid Air are in, and the highest is an insane 520 miles. This is for the flagship Air Dream Edition Range, but most of the other Air models are also in the vicinity of 500 miles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 spy shots: Prophecy concept to spawn Model 3 rival

2022 Ford F-150 Lighting electric pickup already in pre-production

Lucid Air passes Tesla with 520-mile EPA-rated range

Review update: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe moves icon into the future

Stellantis tests vehicle-to-everything warning system

GM asks Chevy Bolt EV drivers to park 50 feet from other vehicles, due to fire risk

2023 Aston Martin DBX hybrid spy shots and video: Mild-hybrid first

2022 Chevrolet Colorado review

The Ford Mustang Mach-E could become a police cruiser

Tesla co-founder's company focuses on "less sexy" key for US-made EVs: Battery materials