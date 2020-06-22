Land Rover's Defender is designed to get you into the wild, and a new roof tent option will enable you to comfortably stay there well after the sun's gone down.

Land Rover has teamed up with roof tent specialist Autohome to develop a bespoke package for the new Defender. It can comfortably fit two adults and even includes a mattress and pillows.

It's designed for the five-door Defender 110 model and measures roughly 7.5 feet in length, 4.3 feet in width, and 4.9 feet in height. Access to the tent is via a compact and lightweight aluminum ladder.

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 with Autohome roof tent

Erecting the tent takes seconds and is done in one move thanks to the aid of gas struts. When not in use, the tent is tucked inside a lightweight fiberglass shell. The static roofload for the Defender is 660 pounds, according to Land Rover.

Availability of the roof tent in the United States hasn't been announced, but it is already available to order in Europe where it costs 3,081.96 euros (approximately $3,454). Installing it also requires a roof rack and rails.

The new Defender started deliveries in the U.S. earlier this month as a 2020 model. It's available in three- and five-door body styles and with 4- and 6-cylinder engine options. The most powerful of these is a mild-hybrid setup with 395 horsepower. Pricing for the 2020 Defender starts from $50,925, including destination.