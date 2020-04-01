Volkswagen's Atlas received a round of updates for the 2021 model year, including a range of off-road-inspired items grouped under the new Basecamp accessories line that was revealed Wednesday.

The accessories are more about enhancing the styling of the vehicle than adding true off-road cred, but in combination with other upgrades, such as all-terrain tires, they can add some extra capability to the mid-size crossover SUV.

The accessories include protective elements for the body and a unique set of 17-inch wheels. The latter were developed by America's Fifteen52 and were first shown on an Atlas Basecamp concept vehicle at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas with Basecamp package

The protective elements for the body were designed by Air Design and include a front fascia guard, fender flares with integrated splash guards, rocker panels, and a rear fascia guard with a port for a trailer hitch. All of the parts are offered individually but buyers opting for the whole package will also receive badges with the “Basecamp” script.

The accessories will be available to order this spring.

The latest version of the Atlas sports revised styling and a new steering wheel and infotainment system. Powertrains include 276-horsepower V-6 and 235-hp turbocharged inline-4 options, which are both available with all-wheel drive. They also both come standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission.