The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is a car that delivers non-stop fun. That is unless you happen to get trapped inside, which is definitely no fun at all.

Apparently it can happen as the interior door handle mechanism on some SVJs may fail, and as a result the cars have been recalled.

The recall, which is expected to commence on May, affects 26 SVJs in the United States built between December 2019 and January 2020. Both coupe and roadster models are included in the tally.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

According to the recall notice published by NHTSA last week, an improperly trained plant operator may have incorrectly installed the cable that connects the handle with the locking mechanism inside the doors. Yes, they're blaming the new guy.

Fortunately for anyone that gets stuck, the outside handles are operated by a different mechanism and will still function, thus it will be possible to open the doors normally from the outside.

Lamborghini is in the process of contacting owners of the affected vehicles. A dealer will replace the interior door handles, free of charge. Anyone looking for further information can contact Lamborghini at 1-866-681-6276 or NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 20V151000).