Audi is launching a new live service to help owners in the United Kingdom navigate the experience of EV ownership, with assistance from human experts that's delivered within minutes.

Dubbed the E-Tron Concierge, this WhatsApp-powered service will connect owners with live experts who can provide personalized responses, assistance and even audio or video walkthroughs for various aspects of ownership, from charging procedures and locations to the availability of equipment and accessories.

"We fully understand that making the transition to a fully electric car can potentially give rise to new questions that may not have been considered before, and therefore an appropriately user-focused option was required," said Andrew Doyle, Audi's head in the U.K.

LA Auto Show - Audi E-tron Sportback

E-Tron Concierge is not meant to be an alternative to Audi's own convenience tech and other third-party services. In a way, the most comparable feature would be General Motors' OnStar, in that it can interface drivers with human beings remotely when help is needed. The catch is that it is exclusively meant to resolve issues related to the EV ownership experience.

Audi said the feedback it receives from the service will help shape the future of its EV sales and customer service programs, which means even those who don't utilize the service could ultimately benefit from it down the road.

E-Tron Concierge will be available to owners of Audi's electric cars in the U.K. seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. No word yet on availability in the United States, but if the pilot in the U.K. is successful, something similar may well make its way to our shores.