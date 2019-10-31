Manhattan Motorcars, the place to go if you're in the market for a hypercar, was announced on Wednesday as the first official point of sales and servicing for the SSC Tuatara.

Manhattan Motorcars already handles sales for Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Rimac and Spyker, so SSC is good company signing up with the New York City dealer.

SSC Tuatara

SSC said Manhattan Motorcars will focus on the Northeastern United States, suggesting more dealers will be named to cater to other regions. Count on at least one dealer being signed in Florida and another in California, two additional hypercar hotspots in the country.

Production of the Tuatara commenced earlier this year at SSC's headquarters in Richland, Washington, with the first example being delivered to its owner in August during Monterey Car Week. The Tautara has been a long time in the making as a concept for the car was first shown in 2011.

SSC Tuatara

Fortunately, SSC was able to lift the performance claims over the years. The Tuatara is currently powered by a bespoke 5.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 developed by SSC and tuned to deliver 1,350 horsepower on pump gas and as much as 1,750 hp with E85. Shifting duties is handled by a 7-speed automated manual sourced from Italy's CIMA, which was chosen for its high-speed (shifts in less than 100 milliseconds) and low-weight characteristics. We'll remind you that the dry weight of the Tuatara is only 2,750 pounds. That's a full 600 pounds lighter than a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Performance estimates for Tuatara include a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, a quarter-mile ET of 9.75 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 300 mph. SSC's last model, the Ultimate Aero, held the land speed record for production cars until the Bugatti Veyron arrived, and the company is keen to reclaim the title with the Tuatara. Bugatti has set the bar with the 304.773 mph reached by its Chiron Super Sport 300+ in September.