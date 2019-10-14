Tesla CEO Elon Musk has never been great about sticking to promised timelines. That's just how it is when you're an aggressive CEO trying to create change, but Musk said the Tesla pickup truck is still on track for a November debut.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Steve Jobs Ghost (likely not the person's real name) asked Musk whether the pickup was on track for a reveal in November. Musk responded with two words, "No change."

No change — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2019

November is less than a month away. There's not a lot of wiggle room in Musk's response to the question.

Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2019

On Sunday Musk responded to a tweet asking what the CEO thought of all the Tesla pickup drawings on the Internet. Musk said Tesla's "cybertruck" doesn't look anything like the images on the Internet and it's "closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future."

This isn't the first time Musk has hyped up Tesla's pickup truck. In June, the executive said, "The goal is to be a better truck than a (Ford) F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality and be a better sports car than a standard (Porsche) 911." We highly doubt that can be accomplished.

Tesla's pickup truck has been teased twice, but the first teaser, seen above, was likely more of a joke given it's a Tesla Semi front with a bed attached to the cab hauling a Ford F-150. It's gigantic and unrealistic for a everyday pickup truck, though when a Twitter user asked Musk if a truck was in the works the CEO responded, "What if we just made a mini version of the Tesla Semi?"

Tesla pickup truck teased by Elon Musk on Twitter

The second teaser, shown above, has been confirmed as the front of the pickup truck by Musk. Its hood looks flat and blunt with a strip of ice-blue LED lighting at the forward edge of the vehicle.

Musk has said multiple times that the truck is the coolest car he's ever seen and it's going to be great. His excitement is real, but the question will be whether it can translate into a production truck with the promised capabilities.