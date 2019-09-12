Luxury automakers aren’t known for giving away extras. Want a rear windshield wiper on your Porsche Panamera? That’ll be $370. How about satellite radio in your BMW 5-Series? $950, please. But Cadillac has been quietly breaking that mold with one of its performance sedans.

The Cadillac CT6-V and Platinum, both powered by the company’s new 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged “Blackwing” V-8, are factory rated at 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. But, as it turns out, Cadillac has been giving CT6 buyers a little bit extra.

The SAE recently tested Cadillac’s Blackwing V-8 and discovered the engine is actually producing 640 lb-ft of torque, according to GM Authority. Although 13 lb-ft of torque isn’t a massive jump over Cadillac’s claim, it’s still nice to see a luxury automaker giving its customers something extra for free.

The 4.2-liter Blackwing engine made its debut under the hood of the CT6-V and was initially scheduled to be installed in just 275 cars. However, Cadillac has since made the engine available in the Platinum trim of the CT6. With the recent downturn in demand for sedans, the future of the Blackwing engine remains unclear, but it could surface under the hood of the next-generation Cadillac Escalade.

Cadillac is adamant that the Blackwing engine won’t leave the division’s confines, but it’s possible that we could see a modified version of the V-8 in the mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette.

At least for now, the Blackwing-equipped Cadillac CT6 Premium is available with a starting price of $92,790.