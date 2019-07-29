If the 2020 Audi S6 and doesn't provide enough visual drama, consider the 2020 Audi S7. On Monday, the German luxury brand said the S7 and its sexy hatchback shape will start at $84,895 including destination when it goes on sale.

The price is for the base Premium Plus trim and it puts about $16,000 between a base A7 model and the base S7. Like the S6, the S7 spices things up this time around with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6. Audi canned the previous twin-turbo V-8 for the V-6, but the latest powertrain also sports an electric turbo. The system uses power from the standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system to spool up the turbo in 250 milliseconds. That should help the S7 kiss turbo lag goodbye. Power is identical to its S6 cousin at 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping score at home, that's only 6 hp less than the old V-8. Power flows through an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

New Audi S7 Sportback

Nevertheless, there's no replacement for the V-8's soundtrack.

Compared to the standard A7, the S7 is naturally more "in your face." S-specific bumpers, side sills, and a quad exhaust tips beef up the design. The grille is also swapped out for a double-slat, platinum-colored unit. A splitter finished in aluminum sits neatly at the bottom of the front bumper, and a rear diffuser inlay in black chrome matte channels air out the back. Twenty-inch, 5-spoke wheels will be standard, but 21-inch wheels with a V-spoke pattern will be offered at an extra cost as part of a Black Optic package.

New Audi S7 Sportback

The cockpit is shod with standard leather Sport seats, the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, the new MMI infotainment system with dual touchscreens that measure 10.1 inches on top and 8.6 inches below, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The 2020 Audi S7 Prestige trim bundles more features for a starting price of $90,495. On the extensive options list are a full array of advanced driver-assistance features, matrix LED headlights, and the S Sport package. The latter adds all-wheel steering, a sport exhaust, and red brake calipers.

The 2020 Audi S7 goes on sale this fall.