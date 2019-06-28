Despite plenty of rumors the next-generation Audi R8 will go electric, there may be a group inside the German brand that's fighting for another V-10.

That group includes Audi Sport boss Oliver Hoffman. The man in charge of Audi Sport told Autocar in a report published Friday there's a desire to see the V-10 return for a third-generation R8. "We are fighting for the V-10," he said explicitly.

2019 Audi R8 Spyder

Audi board member for technical development, Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, is another champion of the V-10. Rothenpieler previously said it was his mission to convince his colleagues the R8 (and TT) must go on, but said electrification is the best shot at keeping both sports cars around. Since then, we know Audi will have a successor to the TT, but it will be electric. The R8's future, however, isn't yet determined.

Another report from British magazine Car said internal development on an R8 successor, supposedly called the e-Tron GTR, will be all-electric and make 650 horsepower. According to the magazine's information, the electric sports car will sit on Porsche's J1 platform, which underpins the upcoming Taycan. Reportedly, the e-Tron GTR will take over the R8's halo-car duties in 2022.

2019 Audi R8

Yet, with Audi Sport internally arguing for another V-10, this is all subject to change. Hoffman said the V-10 has a good shot since fellow VW Group division, Lamborghini, plans to keep the V-10 around for the Huracán successor. However, the powerplant likely will be electrified—a long-standing diktat from VW Group higher-ups. Hoffman added Audi is closely working with Lamborghini, which could see the next V-10 ported to a third-generation R8.