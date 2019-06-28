Toyota auctioned off the first 2020 Supra, i.e. the car with VIN ending in 01, for charity back in January, with the winning bid coming in at $2.1 million.

The winning bidder was Toyota dealer John Staluppi, who on Tuesday finally took delivery of the car. It features a few special touches to highlight its significance, including a matte gray exterior, matte black wheels, red side mirror caps, a red leather interior, and a carbon fiber dash plaque indicating its status as the first 2020 Supra.

As thanks from Toyota, Staluppi received a few extras including a racing suit and signed photo from Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda also signed the engine cover of Staluppi's Supra.

2020 Toyota Supra #001 delivered to owner John Staluppi

Proceeds from the car's sale will benefit the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which serves veteran and military families.

More examples of the 2020 Supra will soon be in transit to dealerships all across the country. It arrives with a sole powertrain, a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 delivering 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to an 8-speed automatic and will spirit the Supra to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 is expected at a later date.

Pricing for the 2020 Supra starts at $49,990 and the first 1,500 build slots—1,499 now—is reserved for a slightly pricier Launch Edition.