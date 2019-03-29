Almost 3,000 McLaren supercars and sports cars are equipped with faulty Takata airbag inflators, which has led the British company to issue a recall in the U.S.

McLaren filed the recall, which was published on February 28, with the NHTSA. The recall names the airbag inflators as part of the list of millions of possibly faulty units that may explode upon impact. The Takata inflators break down after prolonged exposure to humidity and temperature cycles. Upon impact, the inflator may rupture and spew shrapnel at the driver or passenger, which severely increases the risk of injury or even death in the event of a crash. The faulty inflators have been found responsible for at least 20 deaths and 180 injuries.

Since the Takata airbag scandal broke years ago, the company has filed for bankruptcy and been absorbed by rival Key Safety Systems. Three former top executives of the Japanese company were also convicted of falsifying data that led to the component's fault.

2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider track day

The total number of cars involved in the recall is fairly small since McLaren is a low-volume manufacturer. A total of 2,792 cars are involved and the models included are:

- 2012-2013 MP4-12C

- 2014-2016 650S

- 2015-2016 675 LT

- 2014-2015 P1

- 2015-2017 570

The recall also includes any models that were involved in a crash in which the airbags deployed. These McLaren cars were still fitted with faulty Takata components that must be replaced.

Owners will need to bring their cars to a dealership where a technician will replace the airbags free of charge. Most owners should have already received notification of the recall by mail as the recall starts on March 31.