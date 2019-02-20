For the seventh consecutive year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is running its Drive for Design contest for high school students who aspire to design cars. This year, youngsters will be tasked with designing the "ultimate status vehicle."

Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design for FCA, Mark Trostle, revived the competition seven years ago after the same program pushed him to chase his dream decades ago. He hopes Drive for Design inspires young creatives just like it did for him.

"As the field of automotive design grows, it’s vital that we increase awareness and educate students and parents about the good-paying opportunities available," Trostle said.

This year, FCA wants high school students from grades 10-12 to design the ultimate status vehicle using any FCA brand as its backdrop. That opens up design possibilities for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Lancia. The breadth of choices should provide some pretty stunning designs as teens explore a particular brand's ethos. We'd love to see an opulent Chrysler coupe, or maybe a Jeep with Rolls-Royce levels of luxury. Alfa Romeo and Maserati will surely be popular choices, too, since they are FCA's established luxury marques.

FCA 2018 Drive For Design winners FCA 2018 Drive For Design winners 2017 Drive for Design finalist by Richard Chen

Students who want to participate in the Drive for Design competition will need to submit their entries by April 27. More info on how to submit can be found here. The winner will receive a scholarship to attend the Precollege Summer Experience Transportation Design program at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. Additionally, he or she will be named an honorary junior judge for the EyesOn Design Car Show held every Father's Day weekend in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan.